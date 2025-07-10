BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root leads England revival after Reddy’s double strike for India

AFP Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:24pm

LONDON: Joe Root struck an unbeaten fifty and shared a century stand with Ollie Pope as England fought back in the third Test at Lord’s on Friday after India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy took two wickets in an over.

England were 153-2 at tea on the first day, after captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat.

Root was 54 not out and Pope, who might have been dismissed first ball, unbeaten on 44 as England got through the session without losing a wicket.

There was a worrying moment for India when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a hand injury and had to leave the field but team management said there is “no concern at this stage” with the vice-captain expected to return to the field after having ice treatment on his left index finger.

Much of the pre-match talk had focused on the return of Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, after he was rested for India’s 336-run thrashing of England at Edgbaston last week that levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

India beat England by 336 runs to win second Test

But it was Reddy, the fourth seamer deployed by India captain Shubman Gill on Thursday, who broke through.

With his third ball, the 22-year-old had left-hander Ben Duckett (23) well caught down the legside by a diving Pant off a gloved pull.

Next ball, the often skittish Pope almost fell for a duck when he threw his bat at an outswinger, with Gill just unable to hold a tough chance low to his right in the gully.

But with the last ball of the over Reddy, appearing in just his seventh Test, produced a superb full-length delivery that swung late and straightened off the pitch before taking the outside edge of Zak Crawley’s (18) bat to give Pant a simple catch.

Pope, following his first-ball reprieve, had several more nervy moments, chasing a wide delivery from Bumrah he could have left alone before a loose shot off Reddy fell just short of third slip.

Root, second behind England team-mate Harry Brook in the Test batting rankings, was far more assured as he went to fifty with a glance through fine leg off Reddy – his seventh four in 102 balls faced.

Stokes, criticised for opting to field at Edgbaston, decided to bat first after winning the toss in sunny conditions.

But there was still some moisture in a green-tinged pitch with Bumrah beating Duckett’s outside edge in the first over of the match.

Crawley several times got away with charging down the pitch to Akash Deep, who took a brilliant 10-wicket match haul in the second Test.

The Kent opener responded with classy cover drives from Deep deliveries off both the front and back foot as he survived a testing first hour.

But shortly after the drinks break, England’s steady start was undone.

Ben Stokes KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Zak Crawley Yashasvi Jaiswal INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Root leads England revival after Reddy’s double strike for India

Pakistan signs €20mn grant deal with EU to boost governance, business environment

Reviews filed by importers: FBR directs customs officials to conduct virtual hearings

Stakeholders urge global promotion of Sindhri Mango, emphasise IP rights and R&D

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Car sales in Pakistan jump 43% in fiscal year 2024-25

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Read more stories