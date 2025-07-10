Govt rebuts rumours about President Zardari ‘resigning’ from office

The government has strongly rejected rumours of President Asif Ali Zardari being asked to resign, saying that the president enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a post on X said,“ We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the Chief of Army Staff.“

The minister further said that that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, “about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency”.

He quoted President Zardari as saying: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

The minister said that the “sole focus” of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir was Pakistan’s strength and stability, and “nothing else”.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies.

As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah,“ Naqvi said.

The rebuttal by the government comes following rumours circulating on social media about President Zardari’s resignation.

Earlier, PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan also rejected the rumors.

“The system cannot function without the Pakistan Peoples Party. There is no threat to President Asif Ali Zardari’s leadership,” Humayun said.

President Zardari is set to become the first civilian president to complete two terms in office.

“The rumors about his resignation are fabricated and unfounded,” he said.