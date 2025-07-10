BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.13%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 86.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.6%)
DCL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.16%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GCIL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
HUBC 142.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.89%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
NBP 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PAEL 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.61%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PRL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
SSGC 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.09%)
TREET 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
TRG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.66%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,546 Increased By 84.4 (0.63%)
BR30 39,537 Increased By 5.6 (0.01%)
KSE100 133,602 Increased By 1025 (0.77%)
KSE30 40,612 Increased By 253 (0.63%)
European shares rise as investors focus on US-EU trade talks

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 02:17pm

European shares rose on Thursday, underpinned by mining stocks, as investors awaited progress on a potential trade deal between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% at 552.45 points, as of 0709 GMT.

Other major regional indexes also traded higher, except Spain’s IBEX, which edged 0.1% down.

In the latest trade developments, US and EU negotiators moved closer to a deal.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that the European Commission has made good progress on a framework agreement with Washington, and a deal could be reached within days.

The negotiators were discussing potential measures to protect the EU auto industry, according to EU officials and auto industry sources.

Also on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a new 50% tariff on copper imports and a 50% duty on goods from Brazil, both effective August 1.

Trump also issued new tariff letters for seven minor trading partners, adding to 14 others issued earlier in the week.

European mining stocks rose 2.8%, while healthcare gained 1.1%.

Shares of Barry Callebaut fell 7.2% after the Swiss chocolate maker cut its volume outlook for the third time this year.

