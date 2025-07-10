BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.96%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
DCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
DGKC 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
NBP 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
POWER 14.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.7%)
PREMA 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PRL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
SNGP 119.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,511 Increased By 49.6 (0.37%)
BR30 39,479 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 133,151 Increased By 574.5 (0.43%)
KSE30 40,455 Increased By 96.4 (0.24%)
South Korean shares rise on Nvidia-driven chip rally, central bank decision

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.24 points, or 0.61%, at 3,152.98
Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 11:32am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares rose on Thursday, led by chipmaker SK Hynix after a rally in its key customer, US-based artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia, and as investors welcomed the central bank’s decision to stand pat on its interest rates.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.24 points, or 0.61%, at 3,152.98, as of 0055 GMT, its highest intraday level since mid-September 2021.

  • As expected, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, as policymakers steered a cautious path amid concerns about financial stability risks stemming from rising household debt and economic pressure from US tariffs.

  • Shares of SK Hynix advanced 1.51%, mirroring a strong performance in Nvidia after the AI darling became the world’s first company to hit a $4 trillion market value.

  • Nvidia’s soaring market value underscores Wall Street’s confidence in the rapid growth of AI, with the company’s high-performance chips forming the backbone of this technological advance.

  • Among other index heavyweights, rival Samsung Electronics rose 0.5% and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.07%.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were trading unchanged and up 0.7%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.16%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 5.01%.

  • Of the total 932 traded issues, 550 shares advanced, while 324 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 69.8 billion won ($50.88 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,372.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,375.2.

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 107.22.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.7 basis points to 2.460%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4.1 basis points to 2.820%.

