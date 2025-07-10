BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.13%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
DCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
NBP 119.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.84%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
SSGC 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TREET 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,157 Increased By 580.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 40,462 Increased By 103.1 (0.26%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks and miners lead Australian shares higher; Trump broadens trade war

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 11:29am

Australian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday with banks and miners leading the gain, while US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on seven countries after earlier this week imposing 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 8,587.70 by 0038 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.6% lower on Wednesday. Wall Street ended higher overnight, lifted by the tech-heavy Nasdaq as Nvidia briefly touched a $4 trillion valuation.

“The market is taking lead from Wall Street’s rebound overnight where investors are shrugging off the tariff volatility to buy into growth and undervalued sectors of the market,” said Grady Wulff, a senior market analyst at Bell Direct.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s mid-June meeting fuelled hopes that inflation pressures from Trump’s tariffs would not derail interest rate cuts this year.

Trump said on social media that more tariff letters to other countries would drop later on Wednesday, but gave no details. Australia faces a 10% “baseline” tariff — the minimum rate imposed on all US trading partners.

Financials led gains on the benchmark index, rising 0.7%.

The “Big Four” banks were up between 0.4% and 1%. Gold stocks jumped 1.6% after a sharp drop on Wednesday, as gold prices inched higher.

Evolution Mining and Genesis Minerals were up 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively. Mining stocks advanced 0.9% on the back of strong iron ore prices. BHP was up 0.3%, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks were up 0.5%. Oil and gas firm Woodside Energy rose 0.5%, while Santos advanced 0.7%.

Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers higher and were last up 0.6%.

NEXTDC climbed 1%, while Block Inc’s Australia-listed shares advanced 2.2%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,781.52, a day after the central bank held interest rates steady at 3.25%.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks and miners lead Australian shares higher; Trump broadens trade war

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Marco Rubio to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, US and Russia say

Donald Trump announces 50% tariff on copper effective August 1

Bitcoin soars to all-time peak just shy of $112,000

Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

Read more stories