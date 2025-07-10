786 Investments Limited secures three-year license renewal

The 786 Investments Limited said on Thursday that its license was renewed for a period of three years.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) renewed the license under the sub-rule of (9) of Rule of 5 of the Non-Banking Finance Companies (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2003.

The company carries out asset management and investment advisory services.

786 Investments Limited was incorporated on September 18, 1990 as a public limited Company in Pakistan.

The company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company under the Non-Banking Finance Companies Rules, 2003 and has obtained the licenses to carry out investment advisory services and asset management services under the NBFC Rules and Non Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations 2008.