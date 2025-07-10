BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.05%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
DCL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
NBP 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
SSGC 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
TREET 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,127 Increased By 549.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 40,446 Increased By 87.6 (0.22%)
Business & Finance

786 Investments Limited secures three-year license renewal

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2025 11:23am

The 786 Investments Limited said on Thursday that its license was renewed for a period of three years.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) renewed the license under the sub-rule of (9) of Rule of 5 of the Non-Banking Finance Companies (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2003.

The company carries out asset management and investment advisory services.

786 Investments Limited was incorporated on September 18, 1990 as a public limited Company in Pakistan.

The company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company under the Non-Banking Finance Companies Rules, 2003 and has obtained the licenses to carry out investment advisory services and asset management services under the NBFC Rules and Non Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations 2008.

