BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.05%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
DCL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
NBP 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
SSGC 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
TREET 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,127 Increased By 549.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 40,446 Increased By 87.6 (0.22%)
Jul 10, 2025
Markets

Corn, soybeans fall on US weather; wheat slips for fifth session

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 11:18am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures slid on Thursday, falling for three out of four sessions, while soybeans lost more ground as forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the US Midwest boosted prospects for both crops.

Wheat slid for a fifth consecutive session on harvest pressure. “For corn, we have bearish weather, which (is) limiting any upside we (have) seen in prices,” said one agricultural broker.

“Wheat is also under supply pressure, given the harvest progress.” The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.5% to $4.13-1/4 a bushel, as of 0159 GMT, and soybeans slid 0.1% to $10.06-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat was down 0.9% at $5.42-1/4 a bushel.

Favourable US crop weather continues to hang over grain futures, fuelling expectations for sizable corn and soybean harvests this autumn.

The next 15 days will likely be the most critical period of development for the corn crop, and near-normal temperatures are expected in most areas of the Midwest, weather firm Vaisala said.

For wheat, the ongoing harvest across key exporters in the Northern Hemisphere continues to pressure prices.

Chicago soybeans hover near 11-week low despite modest rebound

Grain traders remain worried that US tariff disputes with key trading partners may hurt demand for US crops and exacerbate a glut in supply.

The US Department of Agriculture is slated to update monthly estimates for global grain supplies and demand on Friday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

Funds were net buyers of corn futures and net even in soymeal, they said.

