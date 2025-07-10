BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.05%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
DCL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
NBP 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
SSGC 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
TREET 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,127 Increased By 549.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 40,446 Increased By 87.6 (0.22%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla to expand robotaxi service to San Francisco Bay Area within two months

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 10:59am

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla will expand its robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area “in a month or two”, depending on regulatory approvals, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

Elon Musk Tesla Tesla’s electric vehicles

Comments

200 characters

Tesla to expand robotaxi service to San Francisco Bay Area within two months

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Marco Rubio to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, US and Russia say

Donald Trump announces 50% tariff on copper effective August 1

Bitcoin soars to all-time peak just shy of $112,000

Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

Read more stories