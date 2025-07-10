Tesla to expand robotaxi service to San Francisco Bay Area within two months

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla will expand its robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area “in a month or two”, depending on regulatory approvals, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 10
|
284.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 10
|
284.40
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 10
|
146.33
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 10
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 10
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jul 10
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 9
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 9
|
6,263.26
|
Nasdaq / Jul 9
|
20,608.23
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 9
|
8,867.02
|
Dow Jones / Jul 9
|
44,458.30
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 9
|
24,549.56
|
France CAC40 / Jul 9
|
7,878.46
|
India Sensex / Jul 10
|
83,178.25
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 10
|
39,635.72
|
Hang Seng / Jul 10
|
23,993.59
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 9
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 9
|
301,354
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 10
|
266.79
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 10
|
68.49
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 10
|
3,325.15
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 10
|
272.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 10
|
67.73
|Stock
|Price
|
Premier Insurance / Jul 10
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
8.30
▲ 1 (13.7%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Jul 10
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
14.80
▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
|
Habib Insurance / Jul 10
Habib Insurance Company Limited(HICL)
|
11.52
▲ 1.05 (10.03%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Jul 10
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
28.89
▲ 2.63 (10.02%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Jul 10
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
12.74
▲ 1.16 (10.02%)
|
J.A.Textile / Jul 10
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
29.76
▲ 2.71 (10.02%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Jul 10
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
85.54
▲ 7.78 (10.01%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Jul 10
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
161.70
▲ 14.7 (10%)
|
Bhanero Textile / Jul 10
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited(BHAT)
|
1,011.74
▲ 91.98 (10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Jul 10
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
109.58
▲ 9.96 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Jul 10
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
8.10
▼ -0.92 (-10.2%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jul 10
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
16.13
▼ -1.79 (-9.99%)
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 10
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
8.84
▼ -0.88 (-9.05%)
|
Din Tex. / Jul 10
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
106
▼ -8.6 (-7.5%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 10
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
21
▼ -1.53 (-6.79%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jul 10
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
28
▼ -2 (-6.67%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Jul 10
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
14.20
▼ -0.8 (-5.33%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Jul 10
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
5.52
▼ -0.31 (-5.32%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Jul 10
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
45.10
▼ -2.44 (-5.13%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jul 10
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
10.54
▼ -0.56 (-5.05%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 10
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
51,263,414
▲ 0.48
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jul 10
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
21,872,473
▲ 0.12
|
Fast Cables / Jul 10
Fast Cables Limited(FCL)
|
18,302,794
▲ 1.05
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jul 10
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
16,114,873
▲ 0.24
|
Ghani Chemworld / Jul 10
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
14,892,109
▼ -0.41
|
Secure Logistics / Jul 10
Secure Logistics Group Limited(SLGL)
|
12,917,714
▲ 0.83
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Jul 10
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
12,336,380
▲ 2.63
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,787,626
▼ -0.02
|
Invest Bank / Jul 10
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
10,181,217
▲ 0.83
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jul 10
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
9,478,728
▼ -0.93
