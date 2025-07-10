BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
BOP 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 87.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 168.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.36%)
FCCL 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
HUBC 142.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.71%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
NBP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.37%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
PPL 169.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.62%)
PREMA 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
TELE 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
TRG 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,569 Increased By 107.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,668 Increased By 137 (0.35%)
KSE100 133,618 Increased By 1041.2 (0.79%)
KSE30 40,640 Increased By 280.8 (0.7%)
Jul 10, 2025
Markets

Indian rupee likely to open slightly higher, tracking Asia; Trump tariff impact muted

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 08:21am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, supported by the uptick in Asian peers and muted reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open at 85.60-85.62 compared with 85.6725 in the previous session.

The rupee has fluctuated between 85.30 and just below 86 over the past week, testing both sides of its recent range.

In recent sessions, the rupee has been “choppy within a well-defined range,” a currency trader at a private bank said.

“The consensus trade right now—both among corporates and interbank—is to buy USD/INR near 85.20–85.40 and sell near 85.90–86.10,” the trader said.

“It makes sense when you consider that there have been no major trigger points.”

Trump’s tariffs

Investors largely shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvo. Having already announced a 50% tariff on copper imports, Trump said the levies would take effect from August 1.

Further, he threatened a punitive 50% tariff on Brazil’s exports to the United States, while issuing tariff notices to seven smaller trading partners.

Asian currencies and shares rose, indicating waning market sensitivity to Trump’s tariff moves.

The dollar index inched lower.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed narrow support for rate cut later this month.

Most participants at the Fed’s meeting did anticipate rate cuts would be appropriate later this year, with any price shock from tariffs expected to be “temporary or modest”.

MUFG Bank noted that, looking ahead, the market’s attention may shift toward the Fed’s policy path, which will be key to shaping the dollar’s trajectory.

Indian rupee

