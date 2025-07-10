BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.46%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
HUBC 142.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.84%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
NBP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.64%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
TRG 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,569 Increased By 107.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,668 Increased By 137 (0.35%)
KSE100 133,601 Increased By 1024 (0.77%)
KSE30 40,642 Increased By 283.4 (0.7%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher on softer dollar, trade war intensifies

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 08:17am

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar and bond yields, while investors kept a close tab on trade negotiations as U.S. President Donald Trump broadened his tariff war.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,322.46 per ounce by 0157 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $3,331.

Trump launched his global tariff assault into overdrive on Wednesday, announcing a new 50% tariff on U.S. copper imports and a 50% duty on goods from Brazil, both to start on August 1.

Trump also issued tariff notices for seven minor trading partners on Thursday, adding to 14 others issued earlier in the week, including South Korea and Japan, with 25% levies set to take effect on August 1 unless agreements are reached.

Meanwhile, Trump said trade talks have been going well with China and the European Union, which is the biggest bilateral trading partner of the U.S.

“The market impact of tariffs seems to lessen with each new headline. Tariff fatigue is here, and traders need a new catalyst to awaken volatility from its lull,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

The U.S. dollar index edged down 0.3%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes retreated from a three-week high.

Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June 17-18 meeting showed that only “a couple” of Fed officials believed interest rate cuts could happen as early as this month, with most favouring reductions later this year due to inflation concerns tied to Trump’s tariff policies.

The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to hold rates steady at its June meeting, with the next policy meeting scheduled for July 29-30.

Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $36.41 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $1,343.22 and palladium inched up 0.1% to $1,106.25.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold edges higher on softer dollar, trade war intensifies

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Read more stories