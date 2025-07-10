Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) - a crucial scheme for bringing remittances through formal channels, as payout increased by around four times while remittances by around two times during the last 10 years.

Additional Secretary Finance Amjad Mehmood, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue said that Finance Ministry took a summary into the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet and sought approval for reviewing PRI scheme. Following ECC’s approval, the Cabinet has also directed for reviewing the scheme.

The committee which met with Saleem Mandviwalla in the chair was briefed by Dr Inayat Hussain, deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the PRI including the policy changes in the scheme over the years, including rates or other relevant aspect, along with their financial impact.

Mandviwalla stated that there is a dire need to review the PRI policy as the number of payouts increased manifold compared to the increase in remittances. Mandviwalla said that remittances were around $19 billion 10 years back, which now reached to over $36 billion; i.e., almost doubled. However, the payout under the scheme was around Rs20 billion which is now reached around Rs130 billion.

Hussain said that the scheme was crucial for bringing remittances through the formal channels. He said that eligible transaction limit has been increased from $100 to $200.

The committee was informed that since 2009, PRI has been working towards enhancement of home remittances through formal channels in Pakistan. As a result of active engagements with financial institutions (FIs), the number of FIs on PRI network has increased from around 25 in 2009 to more than 50 in 2024. The FIs include conventional banks, Islamic banks, microfinance banks, and Exchange Companies (ECs).

Further, the Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) are also allowed to receive home remittances by working through the banks. The number of international entities has increased from around 45 in 2009 to around 400 at present. In fiscal year 2024 alone, around 33 new international entities joined the home remittance business with the Pakistani FIs under the PRI channel.

Through concerted efforts, remittance inflows have grown nearly fourfold, rising from $7.8 billion in fiscal year 2009 to $30.3 billion in fiscal year 2024. Over the past decade alone, remittance inflows have achieved an impressive 65 percent growth, reflecting their increasing significance and steady contributions to Pakistan’s economy.

While discussing the delay in enforcement of local currency settlement, the Chairman Committee reiterated that commercial banks issue VISA and MasterCard, who earned around $300 million from the country, without providing an option of PayPak. He further opined that all local debit cards should be linked to PayPak. The Committee recommended that commercial banks should give an option of PayPak on the form at the time of issuance of debit cards.

The committee was informed that as of March 2025 of the 53 million debit and credit cards in Pakistan; about 10 million are PayPak and 2.5 million co-badged, while the rest are owned by Visa and MasterCard.

The SBP informed the committee in writing that Visa/ MasterCard/ Union Pay; etc., are international payment schemes that offer card services all over the world. These schemes were established decades ago and offer many services such as online and shop-based payments. A large global network of merchants is connected with the platforms of VISA/ Master for accepting in-store and online payments.

The SBP has undertaken various measures to reduce the country’s reliance on these international card schemes and to promote cost-efficient, local currency-based payment instruments. Co-badging arrangements with international networks are also under development to allow broader use cases, including international and e-commerce transactions. While pricing structures of Visa/ MasterCard are governed by bilateral commercial arrangements between banks and payment schemes, SBP continues to provide strategic direction and oversight to promote fair competition and to lower the cost of digital financial services.

The dominance of international payment schemes still persists due to several market factors such as (i) Strong brand recognition and global trust in Visa and MasterCard; (ii) their ability to support international and e-commerce transactions; (iii) provision of market development funds by schemes to issuing banks, and allowing discounts and promotional offers for customers.

