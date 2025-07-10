BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
Published 10 Jul, 2025

Panda Bond: MoF makes pre-marketing initiatives

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of the Ministry of Finance, government of Pakistan, have initiated a series of pre-marketing investor meetings in Beijing, China, from July 7 till 11, 2025, as part of a non-deal investor road-show (NDR) in preparation for Pakistan’s debut Panda Bond issuance, said Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad.

The adviser posted on X that the Ministry of Finance delegation has held technical discussions with potential investors, underwriters, prospective guarantors, Chinese Rating Agency, and Chinese legal counsel. Meetings are focused on Pakistan’s macroeconomic review and outlook, ongoing debt management reforms, and the structure and progress of the proposed Panda Bond transaction.

Discussions also covered regulatory processes, credit enhancement arrangements, and investor interest in the forthcoming issuance. The NDR drew strong initial interest, signalling investor confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory and its growing credibility in international capital markets.

ministry of finance investors Pakistan and China Khurram Shahzad Macroeconomics Panda Bond Pakistan's Panda Bond

