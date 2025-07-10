Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to further solidify and strengthen their bilateral economic and defence relations with the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announcing the establishment of a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for the Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi.

The understanding came at a meeting between Dar and Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday.

Pakistan and Turkiye have also decided that both the brotherly nations will further strengthen their cooperation for promotion of peace and stability in the entire region with the resolution of Gaza conflict immediately.

Addressing at the joint press stakeout along with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan at the Foreign Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar highlighted that the newly-established joint committee on security, defence and intelligence is scheduled to meet on July 24 in Islamabad, while the committee on defence industry is likely to meet in September. He, however, praised Turkiye’s indigenisation of defence industry from 20 percent to 80 percent in recent years.

Dar has also expressed the desire that Pakistan will like to benefit from Turkiye’s expertise and experiences in the fields of defence and security.

Committee on Transport and Communications is expected to meet next week, he added.

Dar has also announced to revive Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train project to further generate trade and economic activities between the three friendly countries.

The delegations of Pakistan and Turkiye will hold meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the roadmap for revival of the train project.

Furthermore, Turkish companies will be considered for undertaking Jinnah Medical Complex and Daanish University Mega projects in Pakistan, Dar revealed, adding they will also be taking part in offshore drilling ventures. Turkish companies would be participating in the privatisation of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), he pointed out.

Both sides have also discussed counterterrorism and enhancement of capacity building of Pakistan’s security personnel.

Speaking to the media, Turkiye’s FM Fidan stressed that both countries have expanded their relations in the fields of economy, energy, defence, industry, education and culture.

Both countries are desirous to further strengthen their commercial and trade ties to five billion dollars, he said.

The Turkish FM said cooperation in the field of defence industry will be further strengthened in the coming days, emphasising it is very important for the security of the two countries. He said it is a strategic step.

