PNSC director slams HR practices

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: A shareholder director on the board of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has strongly criticised the PNSC’s Human Resource (HR) practices for non-compliance with government regulations and statutory provisions, specifically regarding post-retirement employment of officers.

A formal note of dissent has been submitted by the shareholder director on the board of PNSC during the 460th board meeting held on June 30, 2025. The dissenting note strongly criticises PNSC’s HR practices.

The director highlighted repeated directives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Port and Shipping that prohibit employment extensions for officers beyond the superannuation age of 60 years.

Despite these clear directives, the PNSC continues to engage officers in violation of the law, drawing sharp criticism from within the board.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Maritime Affairs has also categorically declared the abolition of clauses allowing post-retirement appointments. The director cited a National Assembly Secretariat’s letter dated June 10, 2025, which was shared on the PNSC board’s WhatsApp group, reinforcing the prohibition on such appointments.

The dissenting note recommended the following urgent actions:

(i) Abolishing all HR policy clauses that permit post-superannuation appointments.

(ii) Immediate termination of services of officers employed beyond the age of 60.

(iii) Ensuring no future employment extensions under any pretext.

(iv) Holding the HR Department accountable for failure in succession planning and timely relief measures.

(v) Furnishing the board with a detailed list of officers currently in promotion zones with relevant service records.

Concern was also raised over discrepancies in the recording of meeting minutes by the Company Secretary. Specific reference was made to the appointment of a professionally qualified General Manager (HR), which was reportedly discussed during the 459th board meeting but not recorded in the official minutes, sparking concerns over procedural transparency.

In conclusion, the dissenting board member urged immediate remedial action, including full adherence to HR regulatory frameworks; transparent and merit-based appointments and rectification in recordkeeping processes to ensure governance compliance.

“The fiduciary duty of the board is to ensure that PNSC functions strictly within legal and regulatory frameworks. Continued non-compliance not only damages institutional integrity but also poses serious legal and reputational risks,” the note concluded.

