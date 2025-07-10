SBP selects PDs, SPDs for current fiscal year

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the appointment of Primary Dealers (PDs) and Special Purpose Primary Dealers (SPDs) for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

Applications were invited for selection of PDs/ SPDs for this Fiscal Year (FY26) on May 07, 2025 from all eligible institutions under said rules.

Upon evaluation of all applicants under the criteria laid down in the aforesaid rules, 10 institutions have been selected for roles as Primary Dealer.

United Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, The Bank of Punjab, Pak Oman Investment Company Limited, JS Bank Limited and Citi Bank N.A. Pakistan Branch have been elected PDs for this fiscal year.

In addition, Central Depository Company Limited and National Clearing Company of Pakistan have been selected as Special Purpose Primary Dealer for FY26. Top three performing PDs during FY 2024-25 are United Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited and National Bank of Pakistan According to SBP, performance ranking of all other PDs/ SPDs during FY 2024-25 will be communicated individually through separate letters.

