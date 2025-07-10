Govt to import sugar through TCP

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday decided that sugar will be imported through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to ensure transparency, quality control, and effective oversight.

The steering committee on sugar import, which met with Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair, decided that sugar will be imported through TCP.

According to a senior MNFS&R official, sugar import will be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase, a tender for 200,000 metric tons will be floated, followed by a second tender for 150,000 metric tons after one week, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) on June 23 had okayed the import of 0.5 million tons of sugar to control rising prices and ensure a consistent supply of the commodity in the market.

He said that the meeting was informed that to facilitate sugar import process, the government has exempted all duties and taxes on sugar import so that sugar can be made available to the general public at affordable prices and inflationary pressures can be eased.

The imported sugar will be of premium quality, meeting standard market expectations — specifically, the coarse-grain variety commonly used by consumers. Additionally, post-shipment inspection will be strictly enforced to ensure that quality standards are upheld, he said.

He said that the committee also reviewed the country’s sugar availability, pricing trends, and import mechanism.

It agreed to take all necessary measures to prevent shortages, curb artificial price hikes, and ensure timely market relief.

According to a statement issued by MNFS&R, Rana Tanveer Hussain during the meeting said that the government is committed to controlling inflation and ensuring the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices.

He emphasised that this decision is part of the broader vision to provide direct relief to the public.

A streamlined and active system will be deployed to guarantee the timely distribution of imported sugar across the country, leaving no room for hoarding or profiteering.

Hussain said that the government is not only focused on availability but also on maintaining a balance between quality, accessibility, and affordability. Different measures and import of sugar will help stabilising sugar prices in the local market and significantly ease the financial burden on consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025