Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will charge Brazil with a 50% tariff on products sent to the U.S. starting August 1 while the Republican leader also expressed support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump made his comments in a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on BRICS as leaders meet in Brazil

The U.S. president has also been critical of the BRICS countries, of which Brazil is a key part.

Trump’s letter said the 50% tariff will be separate from all sectoral tariffs.