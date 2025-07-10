BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 02:14am
Containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles, in San Pedro, California, U.S., July 8, 2025. REUTERS
Containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles, in San Pedro, California, U.S., July 8, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will charge Brazil with a 50% tariff on products sent to the U.S. starting August 1 while the Republican leader also expressed support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump made his comments in a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on BRICS as leaders meet in Brazil

The U.S. president has also been critical of the BRICS countries, of which Brazil is a key part.

Trump’s letter said the 50% tariff will be separate from all sectoral tariffs.

Donald Trump Brazil Jair Bolsonaro BRICS US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

500k MT sugar import: FBR exempts customs duty, reduces sales tax from 18% to 0.25%

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

NEPRA notifies Rs4 per unit relief for KE under April 2025 FCA

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan not a terror facilitator but victim: Bilawal

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan’s ‘first-ever’ national consultation on fisheries, aquaculture policy held

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Read more stories