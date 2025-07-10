BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
Jul 10, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

WCLA to complete work on Anarkali Tomb in one year

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:13am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is expected to complete the Rs124 million conservation work of the historic Anarkali Tomb - one of the important monuments from the Mughal era, by June 2026, 70 percent of the conservation work has been completed.

According to the Authority on Wednesday, the project started in July 2024, and the purpose of this project is to restore the tomb and protect its original design and structure. The following work has been done: the building’s structure has been strengthened completely; 90 percent of lime plaster work, inside and outside the building is done; stucco tracery, 80 percent of the decorative plaster design is completed; and 70 percent of traditional ‘ghalib kari’ and ‘muqarnas kari’ (ornamental ceiling work) is completed.

In the next phase, flooring and fresco painting work will be carried out; for the frescoes, the WCLA is working closely with experts to study the original paintings found at the site to make sure the restoration is done carefully and accurately.

Commenting on the project, WCLA Media and Marketing Director Tania Qureshi said that restoring the Anarkali Tomb is a way to bring our history back to life. “We are using traditional methods and skilled experts to make sure the monument is saved for future generations. This will be a proud moment for Lahore’s heritage,” she added.

“This project is part of WCLA’s larger mission to protect historic places in Lahore and promote tourism. When completed, the Anarkali Tomb will be an important cultural and historical site for both locals and visitors,” she said.

WCLA Anarkali Tomb Mughal era monuments

