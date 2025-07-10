Radio Pakistan buildings in Karachi: Senate body alarmed over illegal occupation, power theft

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has expressed serious concern over the illegal occupation of Radio Pakistan buildings in Karachi and electricity theft through unauthorized connections. Senator Waqar Mehdi raised the issue during the committee meeting on Tuesday, urging immediate inspections of Radio Pakistan properties across the country to assess conditions and prevent further encroachments.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Ali Zafar, also advanced the Prohibition of Unethical Advertisements Act, 2025, as lawmakers pushed for stricter controls on content promoting gambling, alcohol, and inappropriate clothing while calling for a balanced approach that avoids excessive regulation and police overreach. The committee decided to proceed with voting on the bill, seeking the Information Minister’s formal stance.

Senator Afnan Ullah cited gambling ads during cricket matches and depictions of alcohol in TV dramas as examples of regulatory lapses, while Senator Sarmad Ali proposed oversight by PTA or religious advisory boards. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, however, warned against overregulation of cultural norms and urged a focus on enforcing existing PEMRA laws.

Deliberations also included the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023, where Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur criticized the practice of government departments providing incomplete or selective data. She called for written justifications for denials of information, a move backed by Chairman Ali Zafar. The committee resolved to invite the Information Commissioner for further consultation.

On the state of the cinema industry, concerns were raised over stagnant film production due to a lack of screening venues. Senator Pervaiz Rashid urged the government to invest in cinema infrastructure and suggested involving the Ministry of Finance to explore funding avenues.

Addressing financial matters, the committee reviewed Pakistan Television’s (PTV) exhausted Rs. 11 billion annual budget, with Rs. 8.5 billion consumed by salaries. Senator Zafar questioned inconsistencies between reported payments and on-ground realities, seeking employment data from the past five years and calling for a future briefing on potential reforms. The panel also discussed the chronic losses of PTV and raised the prospect of privatization.

Lastly, the committee voiced frustration over the lack of data concerning PECA-related cases against journalists and social media activists. Chairman Zafar noted the Ministry of Information had failed to submit its report and the Ministry of Interior had not responded. The committee resolved to summon the Interior Secretary in the next session for clarification.

The meeting was attended by Senators Pervaiz Rashid, Sarmad Ali, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Jan Muhammad, Syed Waqar Mehdi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Information and other concerned departments.

