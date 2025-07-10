Cashless economy: Minister assures support to PM’s vision

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed full support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of transforming Pakistan into a cashless economy, terming digital payments a vital need for a modern financial system.

She expressed these views during a key meeting with Easypaisa Digital Bank CEO Jahanzeb Khan, where both sides discussed ways to accelerate digital and financial inclusion in the country.

“Digital payments are essential for modern economic growth,” said the minister, highlighting the ministry’s commitment to creating an inclusive society by expanding access to digital opportunities.

Praising Easypaisa’s leadership in the digital finance sector, she said the bank is playing a leading role in the country’s digital transformation.

The meeting also reviewed potential areas of cooperation, including a positive exchange on collaboration under the “Smart Islamabad” initiative.

Jahanzeb Khan lauded the IT Ministry’s digital vision, noting that “Easypaisa Digital Bank, Pakistan’s first digital retail bank and the largest financial services app, continues to play a crucial role in advancing digital and financial inclusion.”

