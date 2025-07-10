Monsoon floods: Jazz, NDMA collaborate to issue geo-fenced SMS alerts

ISLAMABAD: In response to the ongoing monsoon floods affecting parts of the country, Jazz and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have successfully collaborated to deliver geo-fenced SMS alerts to millions of at-risk citizens.

The alerts, triggered under the Disaster Early Warning System (DEW-3 – Monsoon), are designed to enhance public awareness and enable timely evacuation or precautionary measures in flood-prone areas.

More than 23 million Jazz users live in regions identified as vulnerable by NDMA, making them the first in need of immediate, location-based risk communication. The initiative ensures that these individuals receive timely, targeted messages alerting them to impending threats, helping mitigate the impact of natural disasters, and potentially saving lives. Through partnership, NDMA and Jazz enhance the dissemination of timely information and alerts to vulnerable communities residing in high-temperature zones during heatwave periods.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “This is a powerful demonstration of how public-private collaboration can leverage technology to protect lives and strengthen communities. Our nationwide reach and location-based capabilities make us uniquely positioned to support NDMA in its mission to minimize disaster-related risks. As the monsoon season continues, this remains an ongoing effort aimed at reaching and protecting even more people in harm’s way.”

Team NDMA recognised the partnership with Jazz, which has enabled them to reach vulnerable populations quickly and effectively, using geo-fenced alerts to ensure no one is left uninformed in times of crisis. At the same time, effective mainstream media, social and digital media, and tools like the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile app help the public stay updated on weather patterns and advisories, reinforcing a broader commitment to risk communication and disaster preparedness.

Jazz and NDMA formalised their partnership in March 2025 to enhance Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities through the use of advanced digital tools and communications infrastructure.

The SMS alerts were delivered using advanced geo-fencing techniques, allowing NDMA to reach people directly in affected zones with clear, actionable information. These efforts form part of Jazz’s broader strategy to support disaster preparedness and response through the power of technology. The system is designed to be scalable and responsive, ensuring rapid outreach as new risk zones emerge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025