Experts for tapping potential of marine, inland fisheries

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar have emphasised the urgent need to recognise and harness the untapped potential of marine and inland fisheries along with aquaculture to promote food security, reduce poverty, and drive sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

Addressing the seminar here on Wednesday organised by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), they said that with better management and value addition, the sector could generate up to $10 billion in value annually.

The seminar was conducted to get input from relevant provincial and federal departments on shaping the first National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035. The participants noted that in past 77 years, Pakistan even failed to devise a viable National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy and the current government has taken the initiative to develop it.

Addressing the event, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry noted that despite Pakistan's rich marine and inland water resources, the fisheries and aquaculture sector has long remained underdeveloped and underutilised.

He pointed out that the sector currently contributes less than 0.5 percent to the national GDP and captures limited value from both domestic and export markets. He stressed that one of the key priorities of the new policy is fostering federal-provincial harmonisation. He emphasised that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs will continue to lead on critical national issues, including fulfilling international obligations and enhancing seafood exports.

The policy also focuses on cross-cutting priorities such as climate resilience, environmental protection, child safety, gender inclusion, labour rights, and the adoption of modern technologies, he added. He described the policy as a foundational and evolving framework whose success depends on sustained commitment, effective coordination, and active engagement from all stakeholders across the country. He said this policy represents a major milestone for not just the ministry but for all institutions, communities, and stakeholders committed to the future of Pakistan’s blue economy.

Secretary of Maritime Affairs Syed Zaffar Ali Shah stated that despite Pakistan’s long coastline, the fisheries sector has not yet achieved its potential. It remains a vital source of livelihood but faces serious issues like over-fishing and poor regulation. He noted that the newly introduced national policy aims to resolve these challenges through coordinated planning.

Florence Rolle, FAO representative, stressed the need for strong coordination between provincial and federal governments and across sectors. She highlighted that inclusive seminars were conducted nationwide, helping shape the policy. Rolle praised Balochistan’s proactive development of its fisheries policy and noted that sustainable practices could attract international climate funding.

Dr Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Animal Husbandry Commissioner from the Ministry of National Food Security emphasised that the final policy must be both ambitious and feasible. He underlined the importance of stakeholder involvement, especially since fisheries are often neglected and highly climate-sensitive. The policy, he added, must reflect the diverse ecological and cultural characteristics of each province.

FAO’s Senior Policy Specialist Dr Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal explained the policy’s main features including fiscal incentives, ecosystem conservation, women’s empowerment, safe working environments, entrepreneurship, job creation for them, and pollution control.

Dr Iqbal described the inclusive, step-by-step development process of the national policy, beginning with provincial consultations. He stressed that responsible resource management and effective governance are at the heart of the strategy, ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience in the fisheries sector.

The workshop featured several panel discussions, including sessions on governance and incentives for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, strategies for development and management of aquaculture in Pakistan, and the implementation framework and cross-cutting themes of the national policy.

Younas Anwar from Mahigir Itehad Gwadar, Nasir Rahim Sohrabi of RCDC Gwadar, and Syed Daim Shah, president of the Aquaculture Farmers Association, also spoke at the event, which was attended by representatives from the fisheries industry of Balochistan and Sindh, along with members of academia and policymakers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025