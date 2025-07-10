Court dismisses plea against Arif Alvi

LAHORE: A city court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against former president Arif Alvi.

The court observed that matters related to social media fall under the jurisdiction of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and advised the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum.

The petitioner, Shehzada Adnan, alleged that Arif Alvi used blasphemous language in a video circulating on social media. He said that despite filing a complaint with the police, no FIR was registered against the respondent.

The court while dismissing the petition observed that at this stage the matter did not warrant judicial intervention.

