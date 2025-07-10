NBP and Jubilee Life launch Shariah-compliant insurance plans

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance has partnered with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to launch two financial protection plans: Jubilee Sehat Shifa Takaful (Shariah-compliant) and Jubilee Aitebaar Plan (Conventional). The initiative aims to expand access to quality healthcare and financial security across Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was with key representatives from both organizations, including Faisal Ahmed Topra Group Chief (A) – Retail Banking Group NBP and Sohail Fakhar, Group Head Corporate & Bancassurance, Jubilee Life. Sehat Shifa Takaful offers nationwide, round-the-clock cashless hospitalization with coverage for pre-existing conditions, while Aitebaar Plan provides long-term savings with guaranteed returns and bonuses through NBP’s branch network.

Faisal Ahmed Topra, Group Chief (A) Retail Banking Group at NBP, said, “Together with Jubilee Life, we are proud to offer easy, credible insurance options that support financial inclusion and long-term well-being for all.”

Sharing his views, Sohail Fakhar, Group Head Corporate & Bancassurance, Jubilee Life, said, “This partnership extends our mission of providing meaningful, values-based financial solutions to more Pakistanis.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025