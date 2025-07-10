BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan

Murad meets Chinese CG, discusses strategic partnership

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held an important meeting with the Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong, and discussed strategic partnership ahead of the upcoming China visit.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Principal Secretary Agha Wasif and Deputy Consul General Zhang Hao.

Murad Shah announced his plan to visit China in September to present a range of new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. He emphasised that the Sindh government is in the process of establishing additional Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and Chinese investment and partnership in these zones would be highly valuable.

The CM reaffirmed his commitment to launching the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, stating it is time to bring this long-awaited initiative to the people of Karachi. Among the key proposals to be presented in China are projects related to water treatment and desalination plants in Karachi.

The Chief Minister expressed his desire for Chinese collaboration in developing the Inclusive City in Karachi for persons with disabilities, envisioned as a model institution in Pakistan.

However, Yang Yundong welcomed the proposals and stressed the need to finalise the projects so that meetings can be arranged accordingly.

Murad Shah suggested potential partnerships with the Shanghai and Hubei governments for the Inclusive City project, adding that Chinese expertise can help mainstream persons with disabilities in society.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of forging PPPs in sectors such as healthcare, water management, and agricultural development. He highlighted the need for hybrid seeds that consume less water and yield more, as well as plans to introduce climate-friendly hybrid fruits and vegetables in partnership with China. He instructed the Investment Department to prepare detailed PPP proposals ahead of the visit.

