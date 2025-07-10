CM Maryam pays tributes to Fatima Jinnah

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the personality of Fatima Jinnah is a symbol of courage, character and dignity for the women of Pakistan.

She has paid glowing tributes to the Mother of the Nation, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 58th death anniversary. She lauded that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a great leader of the freedom struggle of Pakistan.

“Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah extended full support to her great brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on every front,” the CM said, adding: “As a woman, I deem Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah a great role model in every sphere of life. By treading on the footsteps of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, we are empowering the daughters of Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025