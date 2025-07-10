BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 87.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.46%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
HUBC 142.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.84%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
NBP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.49%)
PAEL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.64%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.86%)
TRG 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,569 Increased By 107.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,668 Increased By 137 (0.35%)
KSE100 133,601 Increased By 1024 (0.77%)
KSE30 40,642 Increased By 283.4 (0.7%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

CM Maryam pays tributes to Fatima Jinnah

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the personality of Fatima Jinnah is a symbol of courage, character and dignity for the women of Pakistan.

She has paid glowing tributes to the Mother of the Nation, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 58th death anniversary. She lauded that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a great leader of the freedom struggle of Pakistan.

“Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah extended full support to her great brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on every front,” the CM said, adding: “As a woman, I deem Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah a great role model in every sphere of life. By treading on the footsteps of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, we are empowering the daughters of Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Mother of the Nation

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam pays tributes to Fatima Jinnah

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Read more stories