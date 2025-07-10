PITB, PEEF sign contract to develop Scholarship Management System

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) have signed a contract to develop a Scholarship Management System.

According to the contract, the PITB will design the system using modern, secure, and scalable technologies tailored to meet PEEF’s requirements and operational specifications, said PITB on Wednesday.

The system will be designed to digitise the complete lifecycle of the PEFF scholarship programme, ensuring faster, more transparent, and efficient delivery of financial aid to deserving students.

The contract signing ceremony was chaired by PITB Director General IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi and PEEF CEO Muzaffar ul Haq Hashmi. The contract was signed by PITB Director Development and Procurement Ataur Rehman, and PEEF CEO Muzaffar ul Haq Hashmi. PITB Joint Director Sajjad Qureshi and PEEF Acting Manager MIS Amina Mehmood were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025