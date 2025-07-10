BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

PTI’s audit claims expose corruption in their own tenure: Azma

Published July 10, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has issued a strong rebuttal to a recent statement by PTI leader Barrister Saif, calling him a “fake intellectual” and urging him to read the audit report thoroughly.

“The audit figures being used by PTI for propaganda actually belong to the tenures of Usman Buzdar and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi,” she clarified. “Take a look at page 87 and 96 of the report—perhaps then you’ll feel a little shame.”

The minister Azma pointed out that the much-hyped figure of Rs. one trillion corruptions refers to wheat procurement and subsidy spanning 2018 to 2023, during which PTI itself was in power in Punjab—a fact well known to every citizen.

She further added, “The PTI government’s four years were a dark chapter in Punjab’s history, marked by unchecked corruption, incompetence, and systematic looting across all sectors.” The same model of misgovernance that plagued Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 years, she said, was imported into Punjab during PTI’s rule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

