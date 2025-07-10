BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
BOP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
DCL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 169.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
FCCL 46.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 142.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.74%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.95%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
PIAHCLA 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
POWER 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
PPL 169.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
PREMA 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 119.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
SSGC 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
TREET 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 13,571 Increased By 109.2 (0.81%)
BR30 39,652 Increased By 120.4 (0.3%)
KSE100 133,693 Increased By 1115.6 (0.84%)
KSE30 40,659 Increased By 299.8 (0.74%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

Environmental issues to be resolved in collaboration with PHMA: official

Press Release Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:12am

FAISALABAD: Environmental issues will be resolved in collaboration with the hosiery sector industrialists, Usman Azhar, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Faisalabad said.

Implementation of national environmental laws as well as international environmental standards is the need of the hour, as there is increasing global emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable supply chain, he added.

These views were expressed by Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Faisalabad, Usman Azhar, while addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Faisalabad Region.

He said that the EPA does not have a negative agenda, nor is our goal to harass anyone, but rather we all have to make joint efforts to protect the environment. He said that my doors are always open to guide members of the hosiery sector so that issues faced can be resolved through mutual understanding.

On this occasion, Hazar Khan, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Faisalabad, gave a brief introduction to the association and said that if EPA has any complaint regarding any member factory, the association should be taken into confidence before taking direct action. He said that in the event of a factory closure, export orders are delayed, which not only risks cancellation of orders but also damages the country’s foreign exchange. He gave full assurance that all PHMA members would fully comply with the laws and regulations related to environmental protection.

Mian Kashif Zia, former chairman PHMA, said that the Environment Department is taking commendable steps in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said that a balance between environmental protection and industrial development is the need of the hour.

He said that the work will continue with the same coordination even during the expected days of smog. The PHMA will ensure the implementation of environmental protection laws.The association will continue to cooperate with the EPA in every possible way so that the problems are resolved through mutual consultation. Our goal is to establish an environmentally friendly and sustainable industrial system.

During the meeting, Iftikhar Bajwa (Bajwa Industries) and Muhammad Shoaib (MA Processing) participated enthusiastically in the question and answer session. At the end of the meeting, Hazar Khan presented the PHMA shield of honor to the distinguished guest Usman Azhar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PHMA Environmental Protection Agency environmental crisis Usman Azhar EPA Faisalabad

Comments

200 characters

Environmental issues to be resolved in collaboration with PHMA: official

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Read more stories