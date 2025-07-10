Environmental issues to be resolved in collaboration with PHMA: official

FAISALABAD: Environmental issues will be resolved in collaboration with the hosiery sector industrialists, Usman Azhar, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Faisalabad said.

Implementation of national environmental laws as well as international environmental standards is the need of the hour, as there is increasing global emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable supply chain, he added.

These views were expressed by Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Faisalabad, Usman Azhar, while addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Faisalabad Region.

He said that the EPA does not have a negative agenda, nor is our goal to harass anyone, but rather we all have to make joint efforts to protect the environment. He said that my doors are always open to guide members of the hosiery sector so that issues faced can be resolved through mutual understanding.

On this occasion, Hazar Khan, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Faisalabad, gave a brief introduction to the association and said that if EPA has any complaint regarding any member factory, the association should be taken into confidence before taking direct action. He said that in the event of a factory closure, export orders are delayed, which not only risks cancellation of orders but also damages the country’s foreign exchange. He gave full assurance that all PHMA members would fully comply with the laws and regulations related to environmental protection.

Mian Kashif Zia, former chairman PHMA, said that the Environment Department is taking commendable steps in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He said that a balance between environmental protection and industrial development is the need of the hour.

He said that the work will continue with the same coordination even during the expected days of smog. The PHMA will ensure the implementation of environmental protection laws.The association will continue to cooperate with the EPA in every possible way so that the problems are resolved through mutual consultation. Our goal is to establish an environmentally friendly and sustainable industrial system.

During the meeting, Iftikhar Bajwa (Bajwa Industries) and Muhammad Shoaib (MA Processing) participated enthusiastically in the question and answer session. At the end of the meeting, Hazar Khan presented the PHMA shield of honor to the distinguished guest Usman Azhar.

