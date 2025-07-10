PCJCCI underscores vast potential of food-processing sector

LAHORE: The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) today underscored the vast potential of Punjab’s food processing sector as a cornerstone for bilateral economic collaboration and export growth under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI emphasized Punjab’s unmatched agricultural capacity, inviting deeper Chinese investment and technology transfer to strengthen value-addition and foreign exchange earnings. He further added that Punjab cultivates 57% of Pakistan’s total cropland over 17 million hectares which supports 80% of the nation’s wheat and 95% of citrus, 82% of guava, and 66% of mangoes.

Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (retd) Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that the province contributes nearly 19% to national GDP, making its economy the largest of any Pakistani region. He highlighted that Punjab’s food processing industry stands on the cusp of a transformative expansion—leveraging its massive raw agricultural output, strategic location, CPEC’s infrastructural momentum, and access to Chinese technology and capital.

With targeted policy support and international certification standards, the sector is poised to drive job creation, rural prosperity, and export diversification.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI stressed that more than 2,300 Chinese firms are operating across CPEC linked sectors in Pakistan, signalling strong investor confidence. He further said that CPEC Phase II includes robust cooperation in food processing, postharvest handling, cold storage, and mechanisation. He told that a Chinese agritech group, Sichuan Litong Food Co., plans a 1,000 acre pepper pilot in Multan with local processing plants in Lahore and Multan, targeting a US$3billion annual trade in processed food by 2026.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI reaffirmed China’s strong interest in food sector JVs, emphasizing technology transfer to reduce post-harvest losses and boost exports. He also highlighted opportunities in fruit pulp, frozen concentrates, potato products, vegetable canning, olive and corn oil, IQF and called for leveraging SEZs like Sheikhupura’s Quaide Azam Business Park. Promoting modern technologies like IQF freezing, cold chain infrastructure, precision agrimachinery, and seed development can boost the food sector.

