Torrential rain lashes Lahore

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:15am

LAHORE: Heavy rain hit Lahore and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, leading to a pleasant weather but caused water logging and disruption across the city.

Downpours were recorded in several parts of the provincial capital. Meanwhile, a house roof collapsed due to the rain, resulting in the death of two siblings while two others were injured in Sheikhupura. The Rescue 1122 teams responded, providing first aid and shifting the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as two-year-old Arham, son of Moazzam, and five-year-old Fatima, daughter of Moazzam.

On the other hand, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in its report on the amount of rainfall recorded in different cities of the Punjab during the last 24 hours, said that Khanewal received the highest amount of rainfall, totalling 51mm, followed by Sahiwal 44mm, Rawalpindi 42mm and Murree 41mm. Similarly, Lahore received 2 mm, Okara 30mm, Mandi Bahauddin 27mm, Mangla 24mm and Toba Tek Singh 13mm. Similarly, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Multan and Jhang also received rain. PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said the current spell of monsoon rains would continue until July 13. He informed that torrential rains were expected in a majority of districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours, including Lahore, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat and Hafizabad. “The concerned administrations must ensure its enforcement,” he said, adding, “stay at safe places while it is lightning.”

He further said that the people living in crumbling buildings must find alternate places to live. Kathia urged drivers to drive at a slow pace and keep distance from other vehicles.

