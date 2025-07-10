BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
Markets Print 2025-07-10

530 MW-Tarbela 5th extension HPP likely to start power generation by 2026

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:43am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo has said that the Federal Government is committed to adding clean, green and environment-friendly electricity to the national grid on priority for providing relief to the consumers and stabilising the national economy.

Under-construction mega hydropower projects by WAPDA, including Tarbela 5th Extension, are the priority projects of the Government’s least-cost energy generation plan, and the Ministry of Water Resources is providing full support to WAPDA for completion of these vital projects as per their timelines.

The Federal Minister expressed these views during his visit to the under-construction 1530 MW- Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. Chairman WAPDA Naveed Asghar Chaudhry also accompanied him.

Member Power, Member Water, GM Tarbela Dam, GM Power Tarbela, GM/PD Tarbela 5th Extension and Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed progress on key components of the Project, which included power intake, penstock, powerhouse and connecting tunnel. The Minister was briefed about site-wise progress as well as timelines for completion of critical activities. He was informed that construction work on all seven key work fronts is progressing at a good pace, while electricity generation from the Project is expected to begin in 2026.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, the Minister urged upon the Management to complete the Project in accordance with the timelines.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is constructing Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are providing US$ 390 million and US$ 300 million respectively for construction of the Project. With installed power generation capacity of 1530 MW, the Project will provide 1.347 billion units hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. Installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will rise to 6418 MW from 4888 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda Federal Government Tarbela Dam power sector National Grid power generation hydropower projects Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo Tarbela 5th Extension HPP

