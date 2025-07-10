ANP’s Samar Bilour joins PML-N

ISLAMABAD: In a huge setback to Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Haroon Bilour ditched her longtime roots and officially jumped ship to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday, ending her family’s long association with the party founded by the late Bacha Khan.

In a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Samar praised the government’s economic policies and the recent people-friendly budget, expressing full confidence in the prime minister’s leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025