PHC orders ‘comprehensive’ investigation into Swat tragedy

Amjad Ali Shah Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:24am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued a 22-page written order in connection with the tragic incident that claimed 17 lives in the Swat River on June 27, declaring the Swat tragedy a result of gross negligence and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The court noted that the petitioner held the administration responsible for the unfortunate incident.

According to the order, an inquiry committee has already been constituted to investigate the incident. The committee’s chairman appeared before the court and assured that a transparent and comprehensive investigation would be conducted, with a final report to be submitted within 14 days. The PHC emphasized that the inquiry must be fair, transparent, and without discrimination, and instructed the committee to submit its findings within 14 days.

In a previous hearing, Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Faheem Wali had summoned the Commissioners of Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan, along with other relevant officials, to appear in person. The court expressed grave concern over the failure to rescue tourists in a timely manner when the water level in the Swat River rose suddenly. “Seventeen lives were lost due to negligence. Why weren’t tourists rescued promptly? Why was safety jackets not provided using drones?” asked the Chief Justice.

During the hearing, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the court that an anti-encroachment operation had been initiated in Swat. He also noted that while an air ambulance was available, it could not be utilised due to time constraints.

The Irrigation Department submitted a report stating that the river’s water level surged within a few hours and that prior alert had been issued to relevant departments.

Chief Justice Atiq Shah criticized the lack of response to the government-issued warnings.

The court directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

