BML 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
BOP 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 87.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
DCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 168.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.36%)
FCCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 142.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.72%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
NBP 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.84%)
PIBTL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
PPL 169.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.62%)
PREMA 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 119.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
SSGC 45.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TREET 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
TRG 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 13,569 Increased By 107.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,668 Increased By 137 (0.35%)
KSE100 133,615 Increased By 1037.5 (0.78%)
KSE30 40,633 Increased By 274.4 (0.68%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

Health minister highlights hazards of healthcare waste

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:22am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal has warned that hospital waste is extremely hazardous for human health and, if not properly managed, it becomes a serious challenge for the people.

Addressing a ceremony organised by the Indus Hospital and Health Network here on Wednesday to officially launch the provision of Yellow Vehicles for Infectious Medical Waste (IMW) in 15 districts of the country, the minister said protecting people from disease was government’s topmost priority.

Highlighting environmental and public health challenges, the minister pointed out that 68 percent of diseases in the country are caused by the consumption of contaminated water. He stressed that access to clean drinking water, population control, and safe disposal of toxic hospital waste are critical components of any disease prevention strategy.

He emphasised that the safe disposal of hospital waste is a crucial and effective step in protecting the public from diseases.

The minister said, “Prevention is better than cure, if we don’t take precautionary measures, diseases will overtake us.”

He highlighted that, with the support of the Global Fund, Indus Hospital has provided specialized medical waste disposal vans in 15 districts across Pakistan, including Islamabad, where one van will be handed over to the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad.

He noted that, according to health experts, preventive healthcare is far more effective than curative approaches. “The first step in healthcare is to ensure people do not fall sick in the first place. Unfortunately, preventive measures have not been prioritised historically.”

“In addition to building hospitals and ensuring the availability of medicines, we must focus significantly on disease prevention. Rapid population growth is complicating healthcare delivery and increasing the patient load in hospitals,” the minister added.

Also addressing the gathering, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, president of Indus Hospital, said that progress in the health sector is not solely dependent on constructing new hospitals or supplying modern equipment. Rather, it hinges on developing systems that protect communities from falling ill in the first place.

“These vehicles reflect our commitment to infection control, environmental safety, and sustainable healthcare,” Dr Bari stated. “We are grateful for the support of the federal government and hopeful that this model will be replicated across the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

healthcare Health Minister Mustafa Kamal

Comments

200 characters

Health minister highlights hazards of healthcare waste

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Read more stories