Jul 10, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

KP govt decides to convene APC on law & order

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) of political parties to review law and order situation in the merged districts with special focus on North and South Waziristan tribal districts.

The purpose of the multi-political parties’ conference is to formulate a joint and consensus-based strategy involving all schools of thought and segments of the population to eliminate terrorism.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Wednesday. Members of the provincial cabinet and senior government officials also attended the session.

Parliamentary leaders of all political parties in the provincial assembly and other political figures will be invited to attend the conference. The meeting further decided to constitute a government delegation, which will visit various areas to accelerate the process of public consultation to this end.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized that the prevailing circumstances demand that all political parties set aside their differences and unite on a single platform to work towards restoring peace and security. He urged elected representatives to speak with one voice and implement a unified strategy for the eradication of terrorism. He further stated that lasting peace can only be achieved through meaningful action, mutual consultation, and collective decision-making.

