Markets Print 2025-07-10

Ogra launches second phase of digitising oil supply chain

Published 10 Jul, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In continued drive toward digital transformation, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has launched the second phase of its flagship initiative – Digitising Pakistan’s Oil Supply Chain.

Building on the successful deployment of its online licencing system and the first phase of digitisation, the Ogra has now initiated a comprehensive Track & Trace system in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). This next phase aims to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and safety across the country’s downstream oil sector.

Following the earlier launch of the Raahguzar mobile application — developed in partnership with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) — which allows consumers to locate licensed fuel stations through GIS mapping, Ogra’s latest move expands the scope of digital oversight to the entire supply chain.

This phase will digitise the end-to-end movement of petroleum products from refineries and import terminals to storage depots, tank lorries, and retail outlets. The new system integrates ERP platforms, GPS tracking, and centralized dashboards to provide real-time monitoring, deter illegal decanting and smuggling, and support more effective enforcement.

“The initiative represents a major step toward a modern, transparent, and secure oil supply chain in Pakistan,” said Masroor Khan, Chairman Ogra. “It reflects Ogra’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved governance, public safety, and consumer confidence.”

With this landmark initiative, the OGRA continues to position itself as a forward-looking regulator driving digital innovation for national progress.

