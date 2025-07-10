BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025
Technology Print 2025-07-10

Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

GENEVA: The purchase of physical assets was eclipsed last year by a surge in investment in intangible items like software, data and AI, the UN said Wednesday, describing a “fundamental shift in how economies grow and compete”.

Investment in intellectual property-backed assets grew three times faster in 2024 than investments in physical objects like machinery and buildings, which have been hit by high interest rates and a subdued economic recovery, the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) said in a fresh report.

The report, which was co-published with Italy’s Luiss Business School, showed that intangible investment across 27 high- and middle-income economies grew about three percent in real terms last year, reaching $7.6 trillion, up from $7.4 trillion a year earlier. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how economies grow and compete,” WIPO chief Daren Tang said in a statement.

“While businesses have slowed down investing in factories and equipment during uncertain times, they’re doubling down on intangible assets,” he said, stressing that “this trend has profound implications for policymakers”.

“Countries that understand and nurture intangible investment will be better positioned to grow and thrive in a global economy increasingly driven by technological, digital and cultural innovation.”

In 2024, the United States led in absolute levels of intangible asset purchases, investing nearly double what runners-up France, Germany, Japan and Britain pumped into such assets, WIPO said.

Sweden meanwhile remained the world’s most intangible-asset-intensive economy, with such investments accounting for 16 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The United States, France and Finland followed, each with an intensity of 15 percent of GDP.

India’s intangible investment intensity of nearly 10 percent put it ahead of several European Union economies and of Japan, WIPO said.

The report indicated that investment in intangible assets has shown sustained and resilient growth even during periods of crisis, swelling at a compound annual rate of around four percent between 2008 and 2024.

UN AI investments

