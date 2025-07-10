BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-10

Asian currencies hover near 2-week lows

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

BENGALURU: Asian emerging markets currencies declined on Wednesday as the dollar scaled a two-week peak, while most equity indexes gained as investors shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s ever-changing tariff salvos.

The US dollar index climbed to a two-week high of 97.598 against a basket of major currencies, buoyed by Trump’s protectionist measures on imports that have sent countries scrambling to secure a deal by August 1.

On Tuesday, Trump said the new deadline won’t be extended further, reversing market optimism.

The MSCI gauge of global emerging market currencies slipped for the fourth consecutive session on the day.

Malaysia’s ringgit, Thailand’s baht, Indonesia’s rupiah and Singapore’s dollar hovered near their two-week lows, while the Philippine peso was largely unchanged.

Vietnam’s dong and Mexico’s peso eased slightly.

Equities, on the other hand, were trending higher. Singapore shares touched an all-time high for the sixth straight day, while stocks in Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan rose as much as a percentage point.

Market participants took the latest round of Trump tariffs in stride and were immune to the tariff noise, Michael Brown, senior research strategist at forex broker Pepperstone, said.

“While there’s a chance the new tariff threats could well come to fruition... the path of least resistance for equities should continue leading higher.”

The ringgit remained steady, while equities dropped as much as 0.5% to a two-week low after Malaysia’s central bank slashed its key interest rate by 25 basis points, as was widely expected.

Asian currencies US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies hover near 2-week lows

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Bank transactions don’t necessarily indicate definite income of taxpayer: SC

Read more stories