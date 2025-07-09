Pakistan not a terror facilitator but victim: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari firmly refuted claims that Pakistan supports any terrorist organisation, stating in an interview with Indian media that “Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, not its facilitator”.

He emphasised that neither within nor beyond Pakistan’s borders does the state permit terrorist activities. Over the past year alone, more than 1,200 civilians lost their lives to terrorism, with a total of 92,000 casualties sustained in the country’s broader counter-terrorism efforts.

Expressing condolences over the recent Pahalgam incident in Kashmir, Zardari stressed Pakistan’s own struggle against terrorism.

He dismissed allegations made by the Indian government blaming Pakistan for the attack, asserting he is open to transparent investigations, confident such inquiries would clear Pakistan’s name.

Zardari noted that modern technology has not enabled India to identify the perpetrators, accusing Indian media of spreading “false propaganda” and misleading the public .

He also traced the origins of terrorism to Afghanistan, highlighting the role of Al-Qaeda and similar groups, some of which operated in Kashmir under the banner of jihad.