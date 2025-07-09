BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan not a terror facilitator but victim: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 08:58pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari firmly refuted claims that Pakistan supports any terrorist organisation, stating in an interview with Indian media that “Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, not its facilitator”.

He emphasised that neither within nor beyond Pakistan’s borders does the state permit terrorist activities. Over the past year alone, more than 1,200 civilians lost their lives to terrorism, with a total of 92,000 casualties sustained in the country’s broader counter-terrorism efforts.

Expressing condolences over the recent Pahalgam incident in Kashmir, Zardari stressed Pakistan’s own struggle against terrorism.

He dismissed allegations made by the Indian government blaming Pakistan for the attack, asserting he is open to transparent investigations, confident such inquiries would clear Pakistan’s name.

Bilawal urges Afghan govt to fulfil commitments under Doha Agreement

Zardari noted that modern technology has not enabled India to identify the perpetrators, accusing Indian media of spreading “false propaganda” and misleading the public .

He also traced the origins of terrorism to Afghanistan, highlighting the role of Al-Qaeda and similar groups, some of which operated in Kashmir under the banner of jihad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari terrorism in Pakistan Indian sponsored terrorists

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan not a terror facilitator but victim: Bilawal

500k MT sugar import: FBR exempts customs duty, reduces sales tax from 18% to 0.25%

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

NEPRA notifies Rs4 per unit relief for KE under April 2025 FCA

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan’s ‘first-ever’ national consultation on fisheries, aquaculture policy held

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

Read more stories