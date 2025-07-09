BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises as investors assess tariff concerns

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 08:44pm

Canada’s main stock index inched up on Wednesday, buoyed by real estate shares, with investors on the lookout for trade and tariff updates.

Toronto’s S&P/TSX index advanced 0.1% to 26,938.86 points, after falling for two straight days.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced steep copper tariffs and threatened to slap levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, broadening the trade war that has affected markets worldwide.

Trump also postponed the deadline for tariff deals to August 1.

Meanwhile, domestic government data showed that Canadian companies have boosted trade with other allies, including smaller markets, in a bid to minimize economic damage from U.S. tariffs.

The announcements related to trade negotiations will continue to “cause movements in the market in the short term,” said Verecan Capital Management CEO and portfolio manager Colin White.

“The information that’s going to come up this month with regards to jobs will be very instructive on what we can hope to expect over the next couple of months.”

Investors will closely assess key Canadian jobs data, due on Friday, to gauge how the economy is holding up under tariff-related pressures.

Technology shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday, while healthcare shares added 0.7%.

Real estate stocks gained 0.5%, with H&R rising 4.7% after the Globe and Mail reported that asset manager Blackstone and U.S. equity funds were in talks to buy the company’s assets.

Conversely, energy shares fell 0.4%, while mining shares were flat.

Copper prices dipped. Miners Ero Copper and Capstone Copper declined 6.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

EQB rose 1.6% after the lender said former finance head Chadwick Westlake will return as its CEO, just months after he left to become the chief financial officer at software firm OpenText. Shares of OpenText fell 4.8%.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX rises as investors assess tariff concerns

500k MT sugar import: FBR exempts customs duty, reduces sales tax from 18% to 0.25%

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

NEPRA notifies Rs4 per unit relief for KE under April 2025 FCA

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan not a terror facilitator but victim: Bilawal

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan’s ‘first-ever’ national consultation on fisheries, aquaculture policy held

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

Read more stories