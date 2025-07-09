India’s Zepto to raise $450mn-$500mn at $7 billion valuation

Grocery and food delivery startup Zepto is set to raise $450 million to $500 million in fresh funding, at a new post-money valuation of $7 billion, up 40% from last year, CNBC TV-18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The quick commerce player, which competes with listed firms Swiggy and Zomato’s parent Eternal, is preparing for a public listing, and in January, moved its base to India from Singapore.

The funding is in advanced stages and is expected to close soon, the report added.

Zepto did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

In its last funding round in 2024, Zepto was valued at $5 billion.