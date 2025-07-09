BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ambani’s Reliance Jio delays India IPO, 2025 listing not on cards, sources say

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 05:50pm

NEW DELHI/SYDNEY: Indian telecom and digital giant Reliance Jio Platforms, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has decided not to launch its IPO this year as planned, delaying one of the country’s most anticipated stock offerings, two people familiar with the matter said.

Valued by analysts at over $100 billion, Jio wants to achieve higher revenues and a bigger subscriber base for its telecom business, and expand its other digital offerings, so that its valuation can rise further before an initial public offering, said the first source in describing the rationale for the delay.

Shares of its parent conglomerate Reliance Industries fell sharply after the Reuters report and were down 1.8% in afternoon Mumbai trade. Given its significant weighting in key indexes, Reliance’s fall also dragged the broader Indian market into negative territory.

Nearly 80% of Jio Platforms’ latest annual revenue of $17.6 billion came from its telecom business – Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s biggest player. But Ambani is also fast-expanding his other niche digital businesses focused on developing apps, connected devices and AI solutions for enterprises.

Reliance Jio is also set to lock horns with Elon Musk, who is expected to launch Starlink internet service in India in coming months. Jio, which counts Google and Meta among investors, has also partnered with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure.

Ambani’s Reliance to spin off India consumer goods business into new unit

In 2019, Ambani said Jio will “move towards” a listing within five years. And last year, Reuters reported Reliance was targeting a 2025 Mumbai listing for Jio Platforms, aiming for it to be India’s biggest ever IPO.

“Jio (IPO) is not going to happen this year, it’s just not possible. The company wants the business to be more mature,” said the first source.

Both the sources, who declined to be identified as the strategy is confidential, said Reliance had appointed no bankers so far to discuss a potential stock market offering.

Reliance did not respond to Reuters queries.

The telecom business, Jio Infocomm, had struggled as tariff hikes led to some churn in its subscriber base but it has returned to a growth path this year. It has more than 488 million subscribers.

Indian brokerage IIFL Capital said in April it was cutting Jio’s core profit estimate for 2025-26 by 3% due to “higher costs and lower flow-through from the next tariff hike assumed in late 2025”. It also cut its valuation estimate from $117 billion to $111 billion, though Jefferies values it at $136 billion.

The first source declined to share the valuation that Jio had been targeting in the IPO, but said it was already “easily above $100 billion”.

India’s IPO market had its best-ever year in 2024, with $20.5 billion raised, second only to the U.S.

Amid trade wars and Middle East tensions, market sentiment turned jittery, but is recovering. India is the world’s No. 2 IPO market with $5.86 billion raised by June this year, accounting for the 12% of total proceeds globally, LSEG data shows.

Reuters has previously reported the Reliance Retail IPO was being delayed as the company wants to address operational challenges, including less than ideal earnings per square feet of space for the retailer, which runs India’s biggest grocery store network of 3,000 supermarkets.

The Reliance Retail IPO was unlikely before 2027 or 2028, the person added, without elaborating on the reasons.

Reliance Retail and Jio have powered the parent’s earnings in six months to March, as the energy segment has been hit by lower margins and weaker demand.

In recent years, Ambani, Asia’s richest man, raised $25 billion collectively for digital, telecom and retail businesses from the likes of KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, General Atlantic and Silver Lake.

“The investors are not upset (about IPO delays). They know the money is sitting in front of them,” said the first source.

Reliance Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio Indian telecom

Comments

200 characters

Ambani’s Reliance Jio delays India IPO, 2025 listing not on cards, sources say

Pakistan receives record $38.3bn in remittances in FY25

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan unveils 10-year national fisheries, aquaculture policy to boost blue economy

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories