Pakistan’s first National Dredging Company formed

Pakistan’s first National Dredging and Marine Services (NDMS) company has been formed in collaboration with Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust, Gwadar Port Authority and National Logistics Corporation (NLC), according to a statement on Wednesday.

As per the details, the initiative aims to provide cost effective and long-term solutions for dredging requirements of Pakistani ports.

To commence operations, the company will undertake capital dredging of Port Qasim from October 2025.

By developing indigenous dredging capabilities, NDMS would pave the way for greater self-reliance, operational continuity and sustainable maritime growth, the statement said.