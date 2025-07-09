BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends gains on stronger Dalian oils, weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 04:42pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session to its highest in nearly three months on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival Dalian oils and a weaker ringgit, but weak Chicago soyoil limits gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 0.27% to 4,159 ringgit ($979.05) a ton at closing.

Palm was supported by good gains in Dalian’s RBD palm olein and a continued depreciation of the local currency, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.15%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.45%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.74%

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on strong crude oil

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.26% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,195 ringgit per ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 4,219 ringgit to 4,233 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian palm oil group said on Tuesday the country’s exports to the United States may fall due to the 32% tariffs threatened on Indonesian goods, allowing competitors in Malaysia to gain market share as they face lower tariffs.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm extends gains on stronger Dalian oils, weaker ringgit

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories