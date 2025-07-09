BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Chanel shows haute couture in private salon setting at Grand Palais

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 04:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Chanel showed its latest collection of haute couture in an all-beige salon set at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday, its last runway presentation by the design studio before the debut of new creative director Matthieu Blazy expected in September.

Models emerged from an ornate entrance, parading long- skirted dresses in soft toned tweeds, with touches of sparkles and tufts of feathers. They wore tight buns and tall boots, which left u-shaped heel indentations in the plush carpet.

Colors were muted, mostly ivory, beige and brown, but one silky dress came in a pale silvery blue, worn under a short, yellow-toned bomber jacket with a prominent, feathery collar.

The show was held in the Salon d’Honneur, a smaller space of the freshly-restored Grand Palais, marking a contrast with the soaring, central exhibition hall usually favored by the label.

Facing a prolonged slump, many labels in the high end fashion industry are renewing their design approach, with Kering-owned Gucci and Balenciaga, and LVM Dior among labels that have recently named new designers.

After the show, guests lingered, making their way slowly down grand staircases, stopping for photos of the building’s elaborate ironwork and gilded wall decorations.

The Paris fall-winter haute couture fashion shows run through Thursday, featuring runway outings from labels Schiaparelli, Iris van Herpen and Imane Ayissi, as well as Giorgio Armani Prive, Maison Margiela and Balenciaga.

paris Chanel

Comments

200 characters

Chanel shows haute couture in private salon setting at Grand Palais

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories