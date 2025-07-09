BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

  • Law establishes the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA)
BR Web Desk Published 09 Jul, 2025 04:10pm

Following endorsements from the Federal Cabinet, President Asif Ali Zardari has given his assent to the “Virtual Assets Act, 2025”.

The law establishes the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), an autonomous federal body empowered to license, regulate, and supervise entities dealing in virtual assets, read a statement.

On Monday, the Federal Cabinet formally approved the summary for the creation of PVARA, a landmark step towards establishing a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for overseeing the country’s rapidly growing digital assets ecosystem.

The authority has been granted comprehensive powers to ensure transparency, compliance, financial integrity, and the prevention of illicit activities, in alignment with international standards including those of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

As per the statement, the board of the authority will include key government stakeholders, such as the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), secretaries of finance, law and justice, and information technology and telecommunications, as well as the chairpersons of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Digital Pakistan Authority.

Moreover, two independent directors with expertise in virtual assets, law, finance, or technology will be appointed by the federal government. The chairperson, appointed on the basis of demonstrated experience in finance, law, technology, or regulatory affairs, will oversee the authority’s functions.

Under the Act, any person or company intending to offer virtual asset services in or from Pakistan must be licensed by the authority. “A structured licensing regime will be introduced, with specific requirements for incorporation, operational capacity, compliance frameworks, and reporting obligations,” it said.

The legislation also incorporates a framework for “responsible innovation by establishing a regulatory sandbox, allowing emerging technologies and business models to be tested under supervisory oversight”.

In addition, the authority may issue no-action relief letters under defined conditions to facilitate experimentation while preserving regulatory accountability.

Moreover, to ensure compatibility with Islamic finance principles, the law mandates the formation of a Shariah Advisory Committee, which will advise the authority on matters related to the Shariah compliance of virtual asset products and services. Licensed entities offering Islamic financial products will be bound by the rulings issued by the committee.

The Act also provides for the establishment of a virtual assets appellate tribunal to hear appeals against regulatory decisions.

The tribunal will function with judicial independence and a specialised bench comprising experts in law, finance, and technology.

SECP fatf Federal Cabinet Cryptocurrency FBR appellate tribunal PVARA Virtual Assets Act Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories