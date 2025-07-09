PIA Holding Company seeks SECP approval to delay first annual general meeting

PIA Holding Company Limited (PIAHCL) said on Wednesday that it had applied to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan for extension of time for holding its first annual general meeting.

It had requested the commission for an extension of 30 days to hold its meeting on August 20, the company said in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“A copy of the application filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan is enclosed for your information and record,” the PIAHCL said.

The PIAHCL is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Pakistan and is currently majority - owned by the Government of Pakistan.

PIAHCL has been established by the government to succeed in specified assets, liabilities, and its subsidiaries including specific business, property, rights, liabilities.