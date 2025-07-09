Ten dead after bridge collapses in India’s Gujarat, NDTV reports

Ten people have died after the collapse of a bridge in India’s western state of Gujarat, broadcaster NDTV reported on Wednesday.
Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132, search on for missing
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 8
|
284.42
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 8
|
284.22
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 9
|
146.94
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 9
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 9
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jul 9
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 8
|
6,225.52
|
Nasdaq / Jul 8
|
20,418.46
|
Dow Jones / Jul 8
|
44,240.76
|
India Sensex / Jul 9
|
83,757.09
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 9
|
39,795.58
|
Hang Seng / Jul 9
|
23,834.86
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 9
|
8,869.48
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 9
|
24,314.96
|
France CAC40 / Jul 9
|
7,801.25
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 8
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 8
|
303,926
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 9
|
266.79
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 9
|
68.13
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 9
|
3,290.62
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 9
|
272.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 9
|
67.40
|Stock
|Price
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Jul 9
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
9.02
▲ 1 (12.47%)
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 9
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
9.72
▲ 1 (11.47%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Jul 9
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
4.45
▲ 0.44 (10.97%)
|
Habib Ins. / Jul 9
Habib Insurance Company Limited(HICL)
|
10.47
▲ 1 (10.56%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Jul 9
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
5.70
▲ 0.54 (10.47%)
|
Kohinoor Energy / Jul 9
Kohinoor Energy Limited(KOHE)
|
21.18
▲ 1.93 (10.03%)
|
First Treet Manuf / Jul 9
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
19.43
▲ 1.77 (10.02%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Jul 9
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
82.01
▲ 7.46 (10.01%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Jul 9
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
1,550.52
▲ 140.96 (10%)
|
Shahzad Tex. / Jul 9
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
78.07
▲ 7.1 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jul 9
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
15.98
▼ -1.67 (-9.46%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Jul 9
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
27.79
▼ -2.81 (-9.18%)
|
Tata Textile / Jul 9
Tata Textile Mills Limited(TATM)
|
197
▼ -16.37 (-7.67%)
|
J.A.Textile / Jul 9
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
26.61
▼ -1.89 (-6.63%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 9
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
23.44
▼ -1.48 (-5.94%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Jul 9
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
67
▼ -3.82 (-5.39%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Jul 9
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
16.60
▼ -0.93 (-5.31%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Jul 9
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
14.50
▼ -0.79 (-5.17%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jul 9
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
61.10
▼ -2.93 (-4.58%)
|
Quice Food / Jul 9
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
8.05
▼ -0.38 (-4.51%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
TPL Properties / Jul 9
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
62,122,889
▼ -0.04
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jul 9
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
51,498,247
▲ 0.16
|
Treet Battery / Jul 9
Treet Battery Limited(TBL)
|
35,633,764
▲ 0.86
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jul 9
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
29,311,120
▲ 1.84
|
Hascol Petrol / Jul 9
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
28,635,895
▼ -0.09
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
26,977,331
▼ -0.01
|
Dewan Cement / Jul 9
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
23,446,726
▲ 0.75
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jul 9
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
19,045,621
▼ -0.01
|
Treet Corp / Jul 9
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
17,768,673
▲ 0.71
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 9
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
17,059,559
▼ -0.82
