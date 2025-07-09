BYD makes safety pledge for cars with proprietary assisted driving in China

BML 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 12:11pm

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Wednesday promised to take responsibility for losses to cars with its God’s Eye assisted driving systems in smart parking scenarios in China.

BYD has achieved smart parking equivalent to level 4, meaning drivers can take their hands, eyes and minds off the driving task under certain conditions, with automakers held liable for accidents, it said in a statement.

For losses to cars using God’s Eye smart driving, users do not need to go through the insurance process but instead reach out to BYD after-sales staff for handling, it added.

